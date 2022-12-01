Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.75. Precipio shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 6,334 shares trading hands.

Precipio Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

