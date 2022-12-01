Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Purchases 906 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78.
SQFTW stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
