ProAssurance Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

PRA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 187,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

