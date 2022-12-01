Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.40

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.40 and last traded at $131.03, with a volume of 11827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 490.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.