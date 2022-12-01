Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 439,016 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $41.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

