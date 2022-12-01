ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.42

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and traded as low as $45.86. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 6,060,698 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,598,000.

