Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.33 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,886,844,854 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

