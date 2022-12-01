Providence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.42.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $339.54 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.65.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.