PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Shares Up 3.4%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 14,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 4,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

