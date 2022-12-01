Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after buying an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

