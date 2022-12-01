Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

