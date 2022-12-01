Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $93.07 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.



