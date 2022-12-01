Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 70.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WM opened at $167.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.53.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

