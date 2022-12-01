Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $336.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

