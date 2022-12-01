Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

