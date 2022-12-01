Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $293.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

