Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 295 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

