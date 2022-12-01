Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Get Rating

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

