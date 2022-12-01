Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 625 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 677,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,642,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

