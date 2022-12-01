Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $628.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.