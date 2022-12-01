Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 133,519.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,596 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Tellurian worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,885 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,793,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

