Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 5,820 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

