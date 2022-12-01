Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,491 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 7.7 %

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $614.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.