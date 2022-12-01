QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 6.1%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.11 and last traded at $92.99. Approximately 39,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 550,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 6.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.