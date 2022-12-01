Radicle Price Reaches $1.69 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $58.76 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00010023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
