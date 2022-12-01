Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Hits $70.86 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.01740006 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013016 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000528 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.26 or 0.01796512 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

