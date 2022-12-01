Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 3,720 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,566,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,201,862.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $26,624.64.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

