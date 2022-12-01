Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 3,720 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,566,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,201,862.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $26,624.64.
- On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.
Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.
Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.