Rational Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.81 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

