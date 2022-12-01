Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 697 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $204.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

