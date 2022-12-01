Raymond James Comments on Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.43.

In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,424.04. In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,424.04. Also, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,190. Insiders sold a total of 461,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,949 over the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

