RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCPGet Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RBCP opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

