RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE RBCP opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

