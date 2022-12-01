RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $845.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RICK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

