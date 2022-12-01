Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIO (NIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIO (NYSE: NIO):

11/28/2022 – NIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $11.27 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.30.

11/21/2022 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/14/2022 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.30.

11/11/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $15.00.

11/8/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,148,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,359,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,202,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,588,000 after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

