Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

11/22/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/20/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 165 ($1.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 173.35 ($2.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 393.98. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.62).

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

