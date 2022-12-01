Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.57 and last traded at 1.62, with a volume of 261463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.71.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.26.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

