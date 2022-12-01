ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,848.30

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $4,848.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00035237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018810 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.