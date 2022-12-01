Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,415 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 869.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $162.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

