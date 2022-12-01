Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

