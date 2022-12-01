Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 2.0 %

NUE stock opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

