renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $61.08 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. renBTC has a total market cap of $61.08 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $17,063.36 or 1.00615990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

