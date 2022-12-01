Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Semtech Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

