Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A):

11/11/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$214.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$196.00 to C$167.00.

11/11/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00.

11/11/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$184.00 to C$160.00.

11/11/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00.

11/2/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$195.00.

10/19/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$213.00 to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CTC.A traded up C$1.56 on Thursday, hitting C$153.90. 190,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,492. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52-week low of C$143.30 and a 52-week high of C$196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

