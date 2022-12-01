Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) in the last few weeks:
- 12/1/2022 – scPharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – scPharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – scPharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – scPharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – scPharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.
- 10/11/2022 – scPharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00.
scPharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 401,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.15.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
