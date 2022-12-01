Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2022 – scPharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – scPharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – scPharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – scPharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – scPharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – scPharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

10/11/2022 – scPharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 401,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Get scPharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.