Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AppLovin (APP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AppLovin (NYSE: APP):

11/30/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/22/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $34.00.

11/17/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/1/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 3,662,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $99.29.

Get AppLovin Co alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock worth $18,195,701 over the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.