Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) recently:

11/18/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.

11/15/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $61.00.

11/11/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $56.80.

10/27/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $58.00.

10/26/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/7/2022 – Schlumberger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 109,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

