Reviewing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arvinas 0 3 14 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $78.69, suggesting a potential upside of 92.96%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arvinas.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals -1,525.82% N/A -183.98% Arvinas -225.34% -36.12% -17.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 10.82 -$42.19 million ($2.28) -0.41 Arvinas $46.70 million 46.48 -$191.00 million ($4.76) -8.57

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arvinas beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-320 is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting S. aureus alpha toxin to treat infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-susceptible S. aureus; AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. In addition, it is developing AR-712 and AR-701, a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin 1, or IgG1, mAbs, which is in Phase I/II clinical for the treatment of mild to moderate non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

