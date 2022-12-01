RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.