RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

