RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 5.6 %

DHR stock opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

