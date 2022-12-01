RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 73,829 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 752,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 83,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.